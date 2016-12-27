‘Protect Ganirowther tank from encroachment’

DRAWN-OUT STRUGGLE : Functionaries and members of Ganirowther Tank Retrieval Movement began their indefinite fast in Erode on Monday. – | Photo Credit: M.GOVARTHAN ;M.GOVARTHAN - M_GOVARTHAN

Functionaries and members of Ganirowther Tank Retrieval Movement began their indefinite fast on Monday to protest against inaction by the official machinery to continuing encroachments in the water body.

The protesters wondered why the Corporation was hesitating to demolish an unauthorised construction even after issuance of directions by the High Court and District Revenue Officer.

They wanted to know the status of the Rs. 10-crore project sanctioned by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for beautification of the tank. The sum of Rs. 4 crore sanctioned in the first phase for utilisation during 2015-16 has not been spent, they lamented.

Provision of safe drinking water in the backdrop of high incidences of cancer in the district due to consumption of contaminated water and a halt to the practice of dumping garbage into the Cauvery River constituted their other demands

Neelavan, Movement Coordinator, who leads the indefinite fast said the protest by nine members will continue until the demands pertaining to the tank are addressed by the official machinery in right earnest.