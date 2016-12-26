Coimbatore

‘Make Premalatha general secretary of DMDK’

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth.   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s (DMDK) Tirupur North district unit members have passed a resolution at a meeting here on Sunday in which they requested the party founder Vijayakanth to designate Premalatha as the party’s general secretary.

“Till now Mrs. Premalatha has been working intensively for the party without even holding any post. The party workers at the ground level feel that she should be assigned some prominent position,” DMDK secretary (Tirupur North district unit) P. R. Kulanthaivel told The Hindu.

