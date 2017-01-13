‘Kattu Pongal’ celebrations held in tribal hamlets

more-in

In a unique attempt to bridge the gap with tribal people, the Coimbatore District Police on Thursday commenced harvest season celebrations named ‘Kattu Pongal’ (Forest Pongal) for people living in tribal hamlets of the district.

The celebrations were attended by nearly 500 people. Jointly organised by Home Guards and the students of SNR Arts and Science College, the celebrations were packed with traditional sports and games apart from fun-filled activities for children and elders.

According to R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Superintendent of Police of Coimbatore (Rural) District, the celebrations are being organised as part of the ongoing outreach activities of the police to build a bond with the tribal hamlets that are prone to Maoist penetration.

On Thursday, the celebrations organised at Kondanur near Anaikatti on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border was attended by people from tribal hamlets of Kondanurpudur, Kondanur, Melpathy, Jambukandi, Kandivazhi, Maangarai Colony, Keelpthy, Dhumanur and Chembukarai.

Prizes

Deepak M. Damor, Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore Range and Ms. Bharathi gave away prizes to winners at the end of the celebrations.

The police said that Kaatu Pongal celebrations wouls be held at Athikadavu on Friday and Valaprai and Chadivayalpathi on Monday. The Home Guards attached to Coimbatore District Police had initiated various welfare activities in 82 tribal hamlets in the district. The District Police and Home Guards had also organised Deepavali celebrations in tribal hamlets last year.