more-in

Finance Ministry should have been prepared to tackle the effects of demonetisation. But, unfortunately, the Ministry had not taken adequate steps, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy at Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday.

Queues outside banks

He told reporters that the Finance Ministry thought demonetisation would never take place. But, the Prime Minister suddenly announced it, probably under the impression that the Ministry must have made the preparations, he said in response to a question on the common man standing in queues outside banks and ATMs for currency notes.

But, he was not implying that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not in the know of the demonetisation decision. It was the job of the Ministry to be prepared and if it was not, it should have told the Prime Minister, he said. The demonetisation move was decided two years ago soon after the 2014 election. He had headed a committee on this issue and one of the two decisions was demonetisation and abolition of income tax, he added.

The Congress was responsible for disrupting the just-concluded Winter Session for the Parliament. “Why did not the Congress or the other Opposition parties agree to the discussion. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said he had earth-shattering information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s corruption. He did not offer any further information after he was told that any information in the nature of evidence should not be suppressed and passed on to the investigating agency. The only information that was known was that the Congress leader lacked political acumen,” Mr. Swamy said.

Mr. Swamy said that he did not have any information of foul play or suspicion in the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. In the absence of any evidence, he could not comment on the issue, he said. He also dismissed reports that he was to be made the governor of Tamil Nadu. “I did not accept,” he said and refused to elaborate further.