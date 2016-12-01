‘Extend deadline for exchange of currency’

more-in

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su. Thirunavukkarasar has urged the Centre to extend the deadline for exchaning demonetised currency notes.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting with party cadre from western Tamil Nadu, he said that the Central Government should also take steps to increase in circulation the number of Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had estimated that it would take the Government seven months to tide over the currency shortage crisis as 17 lakh notes had gone off circulation. Whereas, the Prime Minister had appealed to the people to give 50 days time to the Government.

This went on to show that the Government was ill prepared to tackle the effects of demonetisation.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar blamed the Government for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board. The Government’s failure thus far to do so was keeping in mind the ensuing elections in Karnataka. The result of the failure was that Cauvery water had not reached the Delta districts, where farmers were committing suicide.