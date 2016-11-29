‘Common man, salaried class and traders hit by demonetisation’

DMK and Congress cadres staged a protest against demonetisation in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Monday. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress and the Left-VCK combine held protests at two different places in the city on Monday morning against the Central Government’s efforts to curb black money through demonetisation.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India too held a protest at Athupalam.

The DMK-Congress protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office saw over 600 cadre stage the protest led by former Union Minister A. Raja and district secretaries - M. Muthusamy (Coimbatore Urban North), Nachimuthu (Coimbatore Urban South), C.R. Ramachandran (Coimbatore Rural North) and Tamilmani (Coimbatore Rural South).

Congress district secretaries V.M.C. Manoharan (Coimbatore Urban) and K. Maheshkumar (Coimbatore Rural) led the protests.

The cadre shouted slogans against the Central Government saying it was the common man who was the most affected.

Mr. Muthusamy told journalists that the BJP had selectively leaked the demonetisation information three months ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement and that had helped big cats escape unaffected.

Most of the black money was abroad and within in the country, it was in the form of land and jewellery. Therefore, the Government’s move would not lead to black money eradication. In stead, it would only hurt the common man, salaried class and traders. The Government must pump in cash into the system to mitigate the suffering.

The district Secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist V. Ramamoorthy led the protests near the Coimbatore Collectorate. State Executive Member K. Thangavel said that the Government must give time till December 30 to the people to use the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes as legal tender. Sources said that around 80 cadre led by the SDPI district president A. Mustafa staged the protest at Athupalam. The DMK cadre against staged a protest near the party’s North Coimbatore party office condemning the arrest of their leader Stalin in Chennai.

Tirupur Staff Reporter adds

Members of Left parties and DMK held demonstrations in different parts of the city on Monday condemning the hardships caused on common man due to demonetisation.

CPI district secretary M. Subramanian said the steps followed by the Union Government would not curb black money as spelt out, but only end up causing troubles to people.

“We are all against black money. But the steps chalked out for demonetisation for the projected objective of curbing black money lacked vision. Black money could now get stacked in Rs 2,000 denominations”, he said.

The Bharat bandh called by various opposition parties did not have any effect in the district.