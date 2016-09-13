"Personally pained at the developments," he says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for calm in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu following widespread violence in Karnataka and few incidents in Tamil Nadu on Monday after the Supreme Court refused to freeze its order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Modi said he was "personally pained at the developments."

"Violence cannot provide a solution to any problem. In a democracy, solutions are found through restraint and mutual dialogue. This dispute can only be solved within the legal ambit. Breaking the law is not a viable alternative. The violence and arson seen in the last two days is only causing loss to the poor, and to our nation’s property," he said in a statement.

"Whenever the country has faced adverse circumstances, the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, just like people across the country, have always handled the situation with sensitivity. I appeal to the people of the two States to display sensitivity and also keep in mind their civic responsibilities," he said.

"I trust you will keep national interest and nation-building above all else, and give priority to restraint, harmony, and finding a solution, eschewing violence, destruction and arson," he said.