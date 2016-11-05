Investment opportunities in India’s renewable energy sector highlighted at seminars in China

India has stepped up its campaign for enhanced Chinese investments in the country by holding investor meetings in China over the past two days.

After addressing a seminar here on Thursday, Ravneet Kaur, Joint Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, and Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Corporation, addressed a similar event in Zhengzhou, a metropolis and the provincial capital of Henan.

The India-China Trade Investment and Economic Cooperation seminar in Zhengzhou got overwhelming response, a statement from the Indian Embassy here said.

Ms. Kaur said Chinese investments in India in the last 10 years totalled $ 1.37 billion.

Besides Ms. Kaur and her colleagues, three Chinese companies — Henan Senyuan Group, Henan Tianrui Group, and China Railway Engineering Equipment Group — made detailed presentations and expressed strong interest in investing in India, the statement said.

Their presentations were followed by a Q&A session with Chinese enterprises asking questions on areas of interest for investment, it said.