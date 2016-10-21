Bharatiya Janata Party activists protesting near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s south Kolkata residence clashed with the police on Thursday. The protesters claimed that several party workers were injured in the melee, while the police said many of their constables were wounded. The activists were protesting against assault on Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday in Asansol.

According to senior officers, three police vehicles were damaged, while four BJP supporters and 13 policemen were injured. When the BJP supporters tried to break the barricade to reach the Chief Minister’s residence, a minor scuffle broke out and the police resorted to lathi charge. The protest was led by BJP leaders Roopa Ganguly and Rahul Sinha.

Trinamnool Congress’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the “police only did their job.”