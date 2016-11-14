All agriculture marketing produce committees will have to remain shut for at least two month, says Porbandar MP Vithal Radadia.

The Centre demonetisation move has adversely hit the agriculture sector and if the "corrective measures" are not taken immediately, all agriculture marketing produce committees (APMCs) will have to remain shut for at least two months, said Porbandar BJP MP Vithal Radadia.

Mr. Radadia and other BJP leaders who are also connected with the state's cooperative sector are set to meet the BJP president Amit Shah in Bharuch where Mrs Shah is scheduled to attend an event.

"First of all, we have to understand that agricultural economy is cash-based. From buying seeds to pesticides and selling produce, the transactions are done in cash," Mr. Radadia, who is also chairman of Rajkot District Central Cooperative Bank, told The Hindu.

According to him, the RBI has barred all district central cooperative banks, which are connected with millions of farmers from exchanging old notes with new notes and also disbursing new currency notes.

"In my bank, there are one million farmers holding accounts and they cannot do any transactions in the bank because of the RBI's directive. This has to go otherwise millions of farmers will have no where to go for transacting their banking activities."

Another BJP leader Dilip Sanghani, also a former MP and Agriculture Minister of Gujarat, also raised their voice.

"If the farmers are not allowed cash transactions, entire rural and agriculture based economy will take a severe hit," Mr Sanghani said.

In Gujarat, there are total 207 APMCs and all have been shut since the demonetisation was announced by the Prime Minister on October 8th.

"At least for next two weeks, most of the APMCs will remain shut for trading because traders have no money to make payments while farmers are not used to taking cheque as they demand cash in payments," said Congress legislator and chariman of Jamnagar APMC Raghavji Patel.