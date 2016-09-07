TOPICS

U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, the White House said on Wednesday.

“In the afternoon, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India,” the White House said in its daily guidance released to the press.

The two leaders are expected to make brief remarks at the top of the meeting.

This would be the eighth meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Obama in two years. They met for the first time at the White House in September 2014, when Mr. Modi travelled to Washington DC at the invitation of Mr. Obama.

Prime Minister Mr. Modi exchanged views with Mr. Obama on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China’s Hangzhou on Sunday, with the U.S. president praising the “bold policy” move on GST reform in a “difficult” global economic scenario.

Mr. Obama is scheduled to address a news conference in Laos immediately after his meeting with Mr. Modi.

He would depart for the U.S. via Yokota, Japan for fuelling, soon after his news conference.

