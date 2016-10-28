National Academic Depository to go on stream across India in 2017-18

With the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approving the establishment of a National Academic Depository (NAD), all academic degrees, certificates and awards in the country would soon be digitally available for verification.

“The NAD would be established and operationalised in three months and would be rolled out throughout the country in 2017-18,” said a Cabinet release.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the Cabinet meeting that the measure would be implemented with this administrative decision and it would not require the introduction of a Bill.

Academic institutions would be directed to upload and authenticate all documents in digital form.

“It will provide digital or a printed copy of the academic award with security features to the students or other authorised users. NAD will verify academic awards online on the same day of request initiated by any authorised user,” the release said.

“Requests for access to academic awards, for example, from potential employers, and academic institutions would be only on the basis of consent of the student.”

“NAD shall maintain the authenticity, integrity and confidentiality of its database. It will also train and facilitate academic institutions/boards/ eligibility assessment bodies to efficiently lodge academic awards in the database,” it added.

Mr. Javadekar said that once such a system was in place, fake degrees would become a thing of the past. However, only recognised institutions would be asked to upload the degrees, he added.

NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML) and CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL), wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Depositories registered under the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Act, 1992, would operationalise the NAD.