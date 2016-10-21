They had surrounded the building as they felt enough was not being done to trace a missing student

Twenty-four hours after Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagdeesh Kumar was “illegally confined” to the Administration Block by students, the Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) called off the blockade and allowed the VC to be escorted out of the building at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The students had surrounded the building as they felt that the administration was not being proactive about making efforts to trace Najeeb Ahmed, a student of the university, who had been missing since 11 a.m. on October 15. They wanted the alleged violence on the intervening night of October 14-15 at Mahi-Mandavi in which Najeeb got into an altercation with ABVP students investigated.

However, no headway had been made in the investigation of the abduction case till late on Thursday even as the Delhi Police formed a Special Investigating Team to look into the matter. The VC and other top brass of the administration were escorted out by the university security and whisked away in a car amidst chaos and sloganeering.

Earlier in the day, the VC warned students that if they did not let him leave the building at 2.30 p.m. to attend an academic council meeting, he would use university security for effective functioning of the institution and law would take its own course. The decision by the JNUSU to let the VC out was criticised by the students who has spent the night blocking all exits. The students felt that the decision had been taken by the union without consulting them, who felt let down by their union leaders.

Defending their stance, the union leaders said they had not ended their protest but only changed the method of agitation. They would stage a protest outside the Home Ministry on October 21.

The JNU Teachers’ Association said “confining someone” was not a democratic form of protest and urged the students to call off the blockade.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, the VC said they tried to leave the building at night but students lay down on the floor.