Scrapping notes was RBI’s idea: Prasad

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Saturday that it was the Reserve Bank of India that recommended scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“It is not demonetisation. It is a wrong expression. Our government has only taken the decision upon a recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India, which is the authority to take the decision that notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 will not be legal tender. It is not demonetisation in the classical economic sense,” he said.

Listing out the steps taken by the government to deal with the menace of unaccounted-for money at an event of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a special investigation team at the very first Cabinet meeting. Double taxation treaties with Mauritius and Cyprus were re-negotiated and a bankruptcy code was brought in. India also entered into an agreement with the U.S. under FATCA.

“Then, a provision was made to disclose black money and pay penalty, then voluntary disclosure income scheme was brought, then benami transaction rule was brought in. The decision of putting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 out of legal tender was the last of these,” Mr. Prasad said.

“Now this country is moving towards honesty and transparency; let it move in that direction,” the Minister said. — PTI