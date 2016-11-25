IFFI gets 7,500 registrations, 4,000 turn up

more-in

Officials of the State-owned Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), co-organiser of 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2016 on Thursday downplayed the issue of poor attendance at the film festival.

Of the nearly 7,500 delegates who registered for the IFFI this year, only slightly over 4,000 have actually turned up at the festival, officials of ESG disclosed here on Thursday. While no official is willing to go on record, a senior official of ESG suggested that demonetisation could be one of the reasons for the drop in attendance.

Ameya Abhyankar, chief executive officer of the ESG, said that of the 7,500 delegates who had registered, around 4,000 delegates have picked up their ID cards. Normally, the difference between delegate registration and actual attendance at the event is around 1,500.

“There is a gap of around 1,000-1,500 between actual pick up and registration. So this is not something which is unusual,” Mr. Abhyankar said.

Demonetisation an issue?

During an informal chat with reporters later he suggested that some persons could have been deterred from attending the IFFI because of the ongoing “liquidity crisis” as not all establishments accept credit\debit cards.

C. Sethil Rajan, Festival Director, said that some delegates prefer to time their attendance at the nine-day festival at the close of the festival.

“People come in at different parts of the festival. Some people decide to come in the beginning, some people decide to come at the end,” he said.

When contacted by The Hindu, vice chairman of ESG and filmmaker Rajendra Talak said that this was normal for IFFI, and declined to accept that demonetisation could have affected the attendance.

“Last year, nearly 8,000 delegates registered but only around 6,000 actually turned up. I don’t think at all that the demonetisation has anything to do with this ,” said Mr. Talak.

The organisers tried to help delegates by making available through mobile ATMs. Mr. Talak said that right at the beginning it had been announced that delegates and mediapersons could contact organisers if they faced cash withdrawal problems. But nobody approached organisers with such a grievance until Wednesday, he said.

The organisers were proud to announce that IFFI 2016 had become the first film festival in the country to use Barco projection technology. All films are being screened using this technology.

New technology

Barco’s laser phosphor digital projector model ‘DP2K-20CLP’ offers a range of benefits including cost-savings and enhanced viewing experience, while allowing simple operations for projection. Instead of using the regular lamp-based light source that degrades rapidly, DP2K-20CLP works with blue laser technology, where colours are generated through the phosphor wheel. High quality images with uniform contrast is offered.

Sidney Ganis, former president of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, conducted a workshop on ‘Foreign Language Film Selection for Oscar Awards’. He said the Academy has been developing a close relationship with Indian film-makers and with Goa through IFFI. The Academy, he said, is not just for America or Hollywood alone, but it about film-makers and artists across the world.

Tessa Idlewine, a preservationist at the Academy, said that while selecting films for preservation, preference is given to films nominated for the Oscars but this was not all. Other unique and important films were also selected for restoration.

Ms. Idlewine said that the Academy is working continuously to save the artwork of film-maker Satyajit Ray and has saved his trilogy Apu, where the negatives of the films were almost burnt.

Mr. Senthil Rajan told reporters that the National Film Archives of India (NFAI) and the Academy will have more collaborations to preserve and restore Indian films.