HDFC bank sacks 4 staffers for unauthorised exchange of notes

Four employees, including a branch manager, of HDFC bank here were sacked for allegedly indulging in “unauthorised” exchange of demonetised currency notes.

Services of the employees, posted with the Sector-15 branch here, were terminated after it was found they were allegedly favouring a person, known to one of them, by exchanging demonetised currency notes with new notes, bank officials said.

The bank said “an isolated” incident of “unauthorised” currency exchange involving the employees came to its notice after its systems detected an inconsistency.

In another incident, a bank manager and a cashier of a public sector bank were arrested by the Punjab police yesterday in Bathinda for allegedly charging money to “replace” demonetised currency notes.