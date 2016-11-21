First look of Rajinikanth and Akshay in 2.0 sends a shiver down the spine

more-in

The superstar made an unlikely entry in a digital avatar of Chitti before the man himself took the stage and answered a couple of questions.

The unveiling of the first look of Asia’s most expensive film, 2.0, directed by Shankar and starring actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, lived up to its expectations on Sunday in Yashraj Studios here.

Actor Rajinikanth made an unlikely entry in a digital avatar of Chitti before the man himself took the stage and answered a couple of questions.

The film, which is believed to have been made at a cost of Rs. 350 crore and shot fully in 3-D, is set for a release on Diwali day next year. The first-look, also showcased in 3-D, featured hundreds of Rajini-robots with the same sideburns in Enthiran.

Asked what inspired him to invest so much money in a single film, the usually reticent producer, Lyca Group chairman Subaskaran, simply said, “I liked the script and I asked the director to go for it.” While Rajinikanth’s look with a red highlight on his hair was well received, it was Akshay Kumar’s look in the film that caught everyone’s attention. “In all my 25 years as an actor, I have never donned [so much] make-up. In this film, I have compensated for all those 25 years. It took 3 hours to put it on and an hour to take it off,” he said. Soon, social media was abuzz with the startling images of the actors being shared repeatedly.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth seem to have built a mutual admiration society for each other. While Akshay said that Rajinikanth’s “swag” is unmatched in the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth praised Akshay’s work and said that he is the hero of the film.

As big as Hollywood

“If I had a choice, I would have done Akshay Kumar’s role. This film will not be just a prestigious film for myself or director Shankar or Akshay but to Indian cinema as a whole. I would say that we have matched Hollywood standards,” Rajini said.

Director Shankar told host Karan Johar that he was always looking to do better than the previous film. “If Enthiran was like climbing Mount Everest, 2.0 is like climbing Mount Everest with a Mount Everest on my shoulder. The sequel is 10 times more difficult than Enthiran,” said director Shankar.

Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman said that Shankar’s ability as a director is to get involved very deeply. “He would sit in the composing session with me. The pressure is there but we enjoy what we do,” said Rahman. However, the composer said that director Shankar hasn’t liked any of the tunes that he has composed so far except the background score for the film’s first look.

Walt Jones, visual effects artist, said that it was not an easy film to work in. “It is an enormous film and I cannot wait to see the film,” he said.

The highlight of the event was a surprise visit from actor Salman Khan, who is a self-confessed fan of actor Rajinikanth. “I am a big fan and I wanted to be here even though I was not invited,” Salman said.