Demonetisation aimed at U.P. polls: Mayawati

: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said here on Saturday that demonetisation was a politically motivated move aimed at the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other States.

“This ill-planned decision has resulted in a financial emergency-like situation and created chaos in the country, which is condemnable. Ninety per cent of the country’s people are suffering from demonetisation — a decision which was immature and taken in a hurry,” Ms. Mayawati said at a press conference.

She said the decision was an attempt to divert public attention from the failure of the government to keep its election promises.

“But they [the BJP] would soon realise that this decision is only going to hit them badly. The BJP will suffer defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections in five States and later in the 2019 parliamentary elections as an outcome of the demonetisation. People will send them into political exile,” she said, adding that the Centre’s attitude was ‘dictatorial’ and it was making people suffer difficulties.