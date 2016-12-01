Afghanistan, India hope to corner Pakistan

more-in

India is hoping to corner Pakistan on the issue of “cross-border terrorism” at the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar this weekend, say officials, even as the Ministry of External Affairs denied it had received any proposal for a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz during the conference.

“The threat of terrorism is the biggest challenge to peace and security in the region,” said Ministry official Gopal Bagley, who oversees the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division.

He gave the preliminary details of the counter-terrorism framework that is due to be adopted by the conference.

“There is support in our region and where the problem lies we all know,” Mr. Bagley said, indicating Pakistan.

“It needs to be squarely addressed, and we need to discuss how to stop safe havens, stop all support to terrorists, stop the glorification of terrorists.”

Mr. Aziz is expected to travel to Amritsar for a few hours on Sunday, driving over the Wagah border from Pakistan, and return the same afternoon. While Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit had said that Pakistan was “open to talks” during the visit, the Ministry said it had received no formal request.

Kabul flays attack

Condemning the Nagrota attack in which 7 Army personnel including 2 officers were killed on Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali said: “Terrorism is the greatest threat to this region, and we expect the Heart of Asia conference to approve the draft framework on counter terrorism.”