Mann Kaur competes in the 100-metre track and field event at the Americas Masters Games in Vancouver on Monday.

Mann Kaur from Chandigarh was the only female competitor in her age category

Mann Kaur from Chandigarh needed almost a minute-and-a-half to cross the finish line in the 100-metre dash, but she still picked up a gold medal on Monday at the American Masters Games.

That’s because the 100-year-old Ms. Kaur was the only female competitor in her age category at the competition for older athletes.

When she crossed the finish line in Vancouver, her competitors many of them in their 70s and 80s were there to cheer her on.

Ms. Kaur’s energy and drive to compete have become an inspiration to participants in the unique international event for athletes over 30.

“When she wins, she goes back to India, and she’s excited to tell others, ‘I have won so many medals from this country,’” said her son Gurdev Singh (78), translating for his mother. “Winning makes her happy.”

After Ms. Kaur finished the sprint in one minute and 21 seconds, she stood smiling with her hands raised in the air. Asked how she felt, she breathed heavily and clutched a bottle of water, unable to speak. Earlier, she won gold medals in the javelin and shot put.

Mr. Singh (78), who is also competing in the Games, said he encouraged his mother to start running at age 93 because he knew she could become a star.

“I asked her. ‘You have no problem, no knee problem, no heart problem, you should start running,’” he recalled.

Ms. Kaur has now won more than 20 medals in Masters Games across the globe. While practising in her home, she goes out every evening to run five or 10 short distances, said Mr. Singh. — AP