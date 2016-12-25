10 words that define 2016

more-in

Every year lexicographers add new words to English dictionaries. These words are already around, used by many, but when added to a dictionary, they become officially part of the English language.

The Oxford English Dictionary, in its December 2016 update, has added over 500 new words, senses and phrases. (http://public.oed.com/the-oed-today/recent-updates-to-the-oed/december-2016-update/new-words-list-december-2016/) The lexicographic websites periodically analyse the words users search for. The spike in searches for specific words is often related to current happenings and overall mood. Here is a compilation of 10 such words and what they mean.

post-truth (adj.)

Relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.

Oxford English Dictionary has called post-truth as the word of the year. Though the word is around for over a decade, it saw a spike during the run up to EU referendum in UK and during the US Presidential election campaigns.

At times when the truthness of the truth is questioned, and today’s truth could become untruth tomorrow, we know we live in the post-truth world.

Surreal (adj.)

Marked by the intense irrational reality of the dream; also: unbelievable, fantastic

This was the most searched word on the website of Merriam Webster. According to dictionary publisher, search for “surreal” saw a spike many times, during terror attacks in Europe, foiled military coup in Turkey and when Trump was declared the President-elect of USA. The French surrealist cinema of the early 19th century is credited with popularising the word.

Indians who withdrew cash from ATMs before November 8 will know how surreal would feel like.

Hygge (n.)

A quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture)

The English words that come closer to this Danish word pronounced as hoo-guh, are cosy and comfortable. Hygge need not necessarily mean a lavish extravagant life; it can be as little as sipping a hot cup of tea watching the rains from a balcony. For the Danish and Swedish, hygge is winter; the time for candles, woollen, Christmas, and family get-togethers.

Turn off the gadgets and try speaking with your family. You’ll experience hygge too.

Brexit (n.)

A term for the potential departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

It is not at all surprising that this word made it to the dictionary within five years of its creation. Along with this two more nouns Brexiter and Brexiteer were added. If it was about United Kingdom exiting from the Eurozone, why wasn’t it called UKexit? Maybe, lexicographers already knew that the Scotts wanted to Remain in EU.

By the way, when is Theresa May officially beginning Brexit?

Adulting (n.)

The practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.

As you are reading this, if you were wondering whether your salary would be credited on Dec. 31st or Jan 2nd next year, then you were just adulting. A word coined by the millennial, perhaps too tired of hearing adulthood problems, adulting became an instant hit in the social media.

As a new year is about to begin, one can wish if we can get some respite for adulting woes.

alt-right (n.)

(in the US) an ideological grouping associated with extreme conservative or reactionary viewpoints, characterized by a rejection of mainstream politics and by the use of online media to disseminate deliberately controversial content.

Another new-age term that came into existence in the early 21st century probably as a shortened form of alternative right. Just that this one doesn’t challenge the Right but makes it move more right of the Right.

In India, alt-right has a synonym called Bhakt, which is waiting to be added in the dictionary.

Nomophobia (n.)

Fear of being without access to a working cell phone

Especially when your cell phone is your alarm clock, calculator, calendar, money manager, event scheduler, personal diary, music player, television, browser, newspaper, book… where did I keep my cell phone?

agender (adj.)

Denoting or relating to a person who does not identify themselves as having a particular gender

The inclusion is a healthy sign that that the world is becoming more inclusive than before. Last year, they was accepted as a singular word to denote people who do not belong to binary gender. This year Merriam Webster included Mx. as the title to denote such gender.

Every time I type agender, autocorrect makes it agenda. Next year, we surely need a more liberal autocorrect.

Xenophobia (n.)

Dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries.

According to dictionary.com, this is the most searched word in their website. “The largest spike in our data for the term xenophobia this year occurred on June 24 with a 938% increase in lookups—that’s hundreds of users looking up the term each hour. This was the day after the UK voted to leave the European Union,” says the website.

The year has seen humongous migration, especially from war-torn West Asia. While some nations like Canada and Germany opened its borders, many European nations were hesitant. One of the main reason for U.K. voting for leaving EU was seen as surge in migrants.

The thing about xenophobia is it begins with closing the heart before sealing the border.

Aiyo (int.)

To express distress, regret, or grief

The word aiyah was included in the Oxford dictionary as an exclamation to express joy. These are common words uttered by people in the south of India. But Oxford credited its origin to Mandarin and Cantonese, the languages spoken in China. If you want to scream aiyo!, just wait. In the subsequent revision, Oxford changed its origin to India and Sri Lanka. Aiyah!

P.S: Sorry, irregardless is not the right word to use and Donald Trump said Big League and not bigly.