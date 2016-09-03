10 days on, golden retriever Romeo rescued from Italy quake rubble

A firefighter on Friday pets Romeo, a golden retriever that was rescued from a pile of quake rubble after firefighters heard the dog barking, nine days after the temblor struck in the town of Amatrice, Italy. Despite its ordeal, Romeo ran around wagging its tail, stopping only to be patted and to let a firefighter inspect its paw. A local official told Reuters Romeo was in good health.

Earlier a cat called Joy was rescued from the debris of a damaged house 6 days after the temblor.

A golden retriever called Romeo has been pulled alive from a pile of rubble in central Italy 10 days after towns in the area were levelled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

Video released by the fire department showed fire-fighters freeing the dog on Friday from the ruins of a building in Amatrice, where 231 perished in the August 24 quake.

In good health

Despite his ordeal, Romeo ran around wagging its tail, stopping only to be patted and to let a fire-fighter inspect its paw. A local official told Reuters Romeo was in good health.

Earlier this week a cat called Joy was rescued from the wreckage of another house in Amatrice, six days after the disaster.