The majority of people who did not vote in the 2012 presidential election were white, middle-income and middle-aged. But what distinguishes voters from non-voters can be only partly explained by demographics. Experts say individuals tend to be motivated by a combination of their priorities, their group culture, how competitive their State is, and how easy or hard it is to vote.

At the individual level, education and income are still two of the strongest predictors of whether someone will turn out at the polls.

While education increases political knowledge and engagement, the factors that drive an individual to pursue education may be the same ones that lead to participation in politics.

Age is also strongly correlated to voting. One explanation is that as people get older, they tend to own homes, pay more taxes and have less residential mobility, increasing their stakes in the political system. Voting rates begin to fall when people reach their late 70s, as health and mobility obstacles make it harder to get to the polls.

There are also group dynamics that influence voting rates across racial and ethnic lines. Even when statistics are adjusted for income and education, there are large gaps among rates for whites, blacks and Hispanics in the United States. Black voters, particularly women, have the highest turnout rates overall.

Experts give several explanations for high black turnout, which has increased by nearly 20 percentage points since the mid-1990s. The presidential campaigns of Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama encouraged more African-Americans to register to vote, and black churches have played a strong role in mobilisation.

African-Americans are also more reliable partisan voters — more than 90 per cent voted for Mr. Obama in 2012 — so Democrats may be more likely to put resources toward getting them to turn out than other groups.

Turnout rates for Hispanic voters are much lower overall. Language barriers and weaker connections to the political system are part of the explanation, said Melissa R. Michelson, a professor of political science at Menlo College in California. — New York Times News Service