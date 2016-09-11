Russian navy ships and helicopters take a part in a landing operation during military drills at the Black Sea coast, Crimea, on Friday.

More than 100 jets and helicopters, approximately 12,000 troops and an advanced Kalibr cruise missile join military drills in the Black Sea.

Large landing ships approached the shores of Crimea on Friday, simulating an invasion of the peninsula that was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014. Tanks and armoured vehicles lumbered out of the ships, only to be met by the superior forces of the defenders, equipped with heavy artillery.

“Comrades, generals, admirals, officers,” said an announcer, who explained every aspect of the elaborate war games intended to show Russia’s iron grip over Crimea. “A self-sufficient group of forces has been created, capable of rebuffing aggression and intrusion into the territory of the Crimean peninsula in a timely and successful fashion.”

More than 100 jets and helicopters, approximately 12,000 troops and an advanced Kalibr cruise missile, all of which were involved in the exercises, left little doubt about the strength of the forces.

Such drills are held every year in various parts of Russia and are not intended to demonstrate force or to provoke Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said, though officials added that this is the first time such war games have been conducted in Crimea since the time of the former Soviet Union.

“Nobody should have any doubt that Crimea will be defended,” said Maj. Gen. Igor Y. Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman, who escorted a crew of foreign journalists to the event. “But we should keep our powder dry and be ready for any aggression.”

The exercises in Crimea were part of much larger drills conducted across southern Russia just weeks after the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, accused Ukraine of sponsoring terrorism in Crimea’s territory. The accusations have increased tensions between Moscow and Kiev and have hindered international efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

Mr. Putin had planned to observe the exercises from the command point, according to an advance script for the event, but his place was taken by Russia’s Defence Minister, Sergei K. Shoigu.

Ruslan N. Pukhov, founder of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a Russian defence industry think tank, said Russia had turned Crimea into “an unsinkable aircraft carrier,” which allows it to project its power to the Black Sea.

“Russia is an unquestionable hegemon in the Black Sea, especially now that Turkey has effectively dropped out of the game,” Mr. Pukhov said.

Russia “has significantly increased” its military presence in Crimea over the past two years, said Alexander M. Golts, a military analyst based in Moscow.

“Advanced air-defence equipment has been deployed, and a coastal defense system has been created,” Mr. Golts said.

In August, Russia stationed the S-400, one of the most potent anti-aircraft weapon systems in the world, with an operational range of up to 250 miles, in a Crimean town, Feodosiya.

Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said the exercises had attracted interest from NATO. At least three U.S. reconnaissance airplanes approached Crimea on Friday, according to Interfax, the Russian news agency.

On Wednesday, U.S. military officials said a Russian fighter jet had carried out an “unsafe and unprofessional” intercept of a U.S. spy plane near the peninsula, coming within 10 feet of the plane.

Russian defence officials dismissed the accusation, saying the U.S. aircraft had turned off its transponders and had to be identified.

Military officials said many elements of the current exercises were learned from the Russian army’s experience in the Syrian civil war, another area where Russia and the United States have been on opposite sides.

In 2008, similar drills held in the Caucasus precipitated Russia’s five-day war with Georgia over the breakaway Georgian republic of South Ossetia.

The Crimea war games were preceded by unscheduled drills to which no observers were invited, Mr. Golts pointed out. “That was something that worried other states,” he said, “because in February and March of 2014 forces were concentrated on the Ukrainian border under the guise of snap drills.” — New York Times News Service