Putin’s plan is to make maximum gains in Syria before the next American President takes office

Russia is using the waning days of the Obama administration to strengthen President Bashar Al-Assad’s hold on power, expand the territory he controls in Syria and constrain the options of the next U.S. President in responding to the civil war, according to a number of U.S. officials and Russian analysts.

The strategy of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, they say, is to move aggressively in what he sees as a prime window of opportunity — the four months between now and the 2017 presidential inauguration.

Helping Syrian military



“Putin is in a hurry before the American elections,” said Nikolai V. Petrov, a political scientist in Moscow.

U.S. intelligence analysts have told the White House that the Russian goal is to help the Syrian military retake the besieged city of Aleppo so that Moscow can resume talks on Syria’s future on vastly stronger terms, according to administration officials.

Lending credence to that assessment, a senior U.S. intelligence official told reporters on Monday that the Russian and Syrian attacks that have been carried out since the Syrian government declared an end to a short-lived cease-fire on September 19 have been some of the deadliest since the conflict began.

Divining Mr. Putin’s intentions has always been more art than science, but there is every indication that he sees Syria as a strategic interest. Russia’s intervention in the war represents the Kremin’s most important military foothold in West Asia in decades and has enabled Moscow to showcase the military’s ability to project power.

Targeting terror



The intervention has also enabled Moscow to stand by an ally, Mr. Assad, and to some extent carry out operations against terror groups Islamic State and Nusra Front.

If they capture the important city of Aleppo, the Syrian government would control five major population centres—Damascus, Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

“It is possible that the end state is going to be something where there is a military stalemate but the regime is in the command position,” said Robert S. Ford, a former U.S. ambassador in Damascus and a former envoy to the Syrian opposition. Should the Syrian regime be successful, he added, “I don’t think the opposition will surrender — they are not going to stop fighting — but they will be marginalised.”

Hillary Clinton, the Democrat nominee for President, has previously called for a partial no-fly zone in Syria. Aides to Ms. Clinton say she has not changed her position on such a zone.

The Obama administration has used air power to safeguard areas of northern Syria where U.S. advisers are operating, although the Pentagon has steadfastly refused to call it a no-fly zone.

But a successful Russia-Syria offensive on the city of Aleppo would redraw the map in important ways and could complicate any plans for further United States military action in Syria.— New York Times News Service