A dispute between Iraq and Turkey has emerged as a dramatic geopolitical sideshow to the complicated military campaign to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, from the Islamic State (IS).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has insisted on a role in the battle for Mosul, trying to ramp up an involvement in Iraq that has already alarmed the Iraqi government. In response, the normally mild-mannered Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, warned last week of a military confrontation between Turkey and Iraq. If Turkish forces intervene in Mosul, he said, they will not “be in a picnic.”

The rift is no mere diplomatic row; it is a stark example of the complete breakdown in sovereignty of not just Iraq but Syria as well.

Turkey has angered the Iraqi government by keeping a unit of troops at a base in Bashiqa, an area of northern Iraq near Mosul and surrounded by IS territory. For more than a year, the Turks have also been training Kurdish peshmerga forces and Sunni Arab fighters in Iraq, including a militia led by a former governor of Mosul, Atheel al-Nujaifi. The Turkish military deployment, even just to train local forces, has been bitterly opposed by the Iraqi government, and Mr. Abadi has demanded that the troops leave.

For almost a year, U.S. diplomats have sought to contain the crisis. They have encouraged the Turks to respect Iraq’s sovereignty and aid the fight against the IS by carrying out activities under the umbrella of the U.S.-led coalition. But Turkey has kept its troops in Bashiqa, a deployment the Iraqi government says it never approved. According to a State Department official, Turkey has about 600 to 800 troops at Bashiqa, equipped with tanks and artillery, and has sometimes fired on Islamic State positions from there. Turkish troops did so Sunday in support of Kurdish peshmerga fighters, officials said.

Turkey has a number of strategic reasons for maintaining a military presence in northern Iraq. It wants a bulwark against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is waging an insurgency in southeast Turkey and keeps bases in the mountains of northern Iraq.

Turkey also says it wants to protect ethnic Turkmen and Sunni Arabs in northern Iraq and counter the presence of Shia Iran, which is dominant in Iraq. More broadly, and in keeping with Mr. Erdogan’s vision of reclaiming Ottoman glory, Turkey wants to project influence around the region, in Iraq but also in Syria, where in August the Turkish military intervened to push the IS out of the city of Jarabulus. — New York Times News Service