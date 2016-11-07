Mr. Trump’s populist candidacy has energised ordinary Americans across the country who previously felt alienated from the political system

Many of Donald Trump’s most extreme supporters say they believe that they have already won. Whether the subject is immigration, military intervention, the news media or federal government corruption — and even the entire democratic process — their views, long thought to be well outside the political mainstream, have been given a voice inside it. And that voice belongs to the presidential nominee of a major political party.

Of course, Mr. Trump’s populist candidacy has energised ordinary Americans across the country who previously felt alienated from the political system, but it has also emboldened extremist groups that say they believe he has validated their agendas.

It is unclear how much legitimacy these organisations can realistically expect to gain, given the extreme nature of their views to most Americans. But if they are able to maintain even a measure of influence on the Right after the election, this could be Mr. Trump’s most enduring legacy.

“Trump has shown that our message is healthy, normal and organic — and millions of Americans agree with us,” said Matthew M. Heimbach, a co-founder of the Traditionalist Youth Network, a white nationalist group that claims to support the interests of working-class whites.

“For racists in this country, this campaign has been a complete affirmation of their fears, worries, dreams and hopes,” said Ryan Lenz, editor of the Hatewatch blog at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The biggest beneficiary may well be the ‘Alt-right’, the once obscure and now ascendant white nationalist movement with close ties to Breitbart News, the website operated by Mr. Trump’s campaign manager, Stephen K. Bannon.

“There will be people who will say, ‘There’s nothing we can do to change this system from within,’ and they are going to look to perhaps alternative options,” said Nathan Damigo, the founder of Identity Europa, a California group dedicated to fighting what it calls the “dispossession” of white Americans.

Mr. Damigo envisions building a protest movement along the lines of Black Lives Matter. Some even draw parallels to the post-2008 period, when roiling anger at Barack Obama’s election gave birth to the Tea Party, which ended the political careers of Republican moderates from Washington to State capitals. In short, they say they believe that Mr. Trump’s campaign has turned them into a force that the Republican establishment cannot ignore. — New York Times News Service