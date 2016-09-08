Asylum-seekers in city took whistleblower in when he was hiding after revealing that he was behind the NSA leak.

When the 42-year-old Filipino woman opened the door of her tiny Hong Kong apartment three years ago, two lawyers stood outside with a man she had never seen before. They explained that he needed a place to hide, and they introduced him as Edward Snowden.

“The first time I see him, I don’t know who he is,” the woman, Vanessa Mae Bondalian Rodel, recalled in an interview. “I don’t have any idea.”

Ms. Rodel is one of at least four residents of Hong Kong who took in Mr. Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, when he fled the U.S. in June 2013. Only now have they decided to speak about the experience, revealing a new chapter in the odyssey that riveted the world after Mr. Snowden disclosed that the NSA had been monitoring the calls, e-mails and web activity of millions of Americans and others.

In an interview recorded in a hotel room after the NSA leak, Mr. Snowden identified himself and revealed he was in Hong Kong. Then he went into hiding. About two weeks later he turned up in Moscow.

It was never clear where Mr. Snowden was holed up during those critical days after leaving his room at the five-star Mira Hotel, when the U.S. was demanding his return. As it turns out, he was staying with Ms. Rodel and others like her — men and women seeking political asylum in Hong Kong who live in cramped, substandard apartment blocks in some of the city’s poorest districts.

They were all clients of one of Mr. Snowden’s Hong Kong lawyers, Robert Tibbo. Ms. Rodel said Mr. Snowden slept in her bedroom while she and her 1-year-old daughter moved into their apartment’s only other room.

“My first impression of his face was that he was scared, very worried,” she recalled. Ms. Rodel said her unexpected guest “was using his computer all day, all night.”

On Mr. Snowden’s second day there, he asked Ms. Rodel whether she could buy him a copy of South China Morning Post, the city’s main English-language newspaper.

When she picked up the paper, she saw his picture on the front page. “Oh my God, unbelievable,” she recalled saying to herself. “The most wanted man in the world is in my house.”

Jonathan Man, another of Mr. Snowden’s lawyers in Hong Kong, said he had initially considered hiding him in a warehouse but that he and Mr. Tibbo quickly dismissed the idea. Instead, after taking him to the UN office that handles refugee claims in Hong Kong and filing an application, they brought him to the apartment of a client seeking asylum.

“It was clear that this was the last place the government would expect him to be,” Mr. Tibbo said. “Nobody would look for him there.”

There are about 11,000 registered asylum seekers living in Hong Kong, mostly from South and South-east Asia. They generally cannot work legally and survive on monthly stipends that rarely cover living costs.

Mr. Tibbo said he turned to these clients for help in part because he expected them to understand Mr. Snowden’s plight. “These were people who went through the same process when they were fleeing other countries,” he said. “They had to rely on other people for refuge, safety, comfort and support.”

He noted that Mr. Snowden was not wanted by the Hong Kong police at the time and that he had advised his clients to cooperate with the police if they showed up. He said his clients had decided come forward in the hope that the publicity would put pressure on the Hong Kong authorities to expedite their applications for refugee status and resettlement.

Ms. Rodel, for example, has been waiting nearly six years for a final decision on her application, which she declined to describe.

After a few days with Ms. Rodel and her daughter, Mr. Snowden spent a night with Ajith Pushpakumara (44), who said he fled to Hong Kong after being chained to a wall and tortured for deserting the Army in his native Sri Lanka.

Mr. Pushpakumara said he had listened to online radio broadcasts about Mr. Snowden and was surprised to suddenly find him in the dingy apartment that he shared with several men. He realised Mr. Snowden was in the same situation he was, hiding in a small room. “I was worried about him,” he said.

Supun Thilina Kellapatha, his wife and their toddler also sheltered Mr. Snowden, putting him up for about three days in their 250-sq. ft. apartment.

Mr. Kellapatha (32), who said he sought protection in Hong Kong after being tortured in Sri Lanka, described their guest as a tired man who was unfailingly polite.

“He said, ‘You are a good man,'” when he arrived at the apartment, Mr. Kellapatha recalled. “But I feel he is better than me, because he respected me.”

When Mr. Snowden left, he left the couple $200 under a pillow, which they said they used to buy necessities for their daughter. “Sometimes I tell Supun, maybe he forgot us,” Nonis said. “I want to tell him, ‘Edward, how are you? We will never forget you.'”

-The New York Times News Service