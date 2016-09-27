Crisis situation: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih at the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial in Algiers, Algeria. The meet comes amid volatile oil prices.

Drop in world petroleum prices since 2014 has caused major financial problems for Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced sudden, drastic cuts to salaries and perks for government employees as part of the kingdom’s struggle to slash spending at a time of low oil prices.

The cuts, unveiled in a series of royal decrees and Cabinet statements read aloud on state television, reduced Ministers’ salaries by 20 per cent, slashed perquisites for members of the consultative assembly and limited overtime pay and vacation for civil servants.

The drop in world petroleum prices since 2014 has caused major financial problems for the Saudi government, which gets most of its income from oil and ran a budget deficit of nearly $100 billion last year.

The new measures came as a shock to many in the country’s bloated public sector. More than two-thirds of employed Saudis work for the government.

The government this year started a major project, known as Vision 2030, aimed at overhauling the economy, reducing the dependence on oil and creating a more productive native workforce.

Yet few of the plan’s measures have been put in place. The government has raised fuel and water prices and frozen large construction contracts, leaving some companies unable to pay their workers. But Monday’s cuts were the first to reduce Saudi pay-cheques.

Royal decrees cut Ministers’ pay by 20 per cent and forced them to pay their own telephone bills for personal lines. They also cut by 15 per cent stipends for housing, cars and other perks for members of the country’s consultative Shura Council, who are appointed by the king.

In a statement, the Cabinet limited the bonus that civil servants can earn for working overtime and capped annual leave at 30 days. It also put a freeze on new hires for government jobs through the end of the year.

Besides its budget difficulties, the Saudi economy also faces a demographic challenge, with an estimated 300,000 new job seekers entering the market every year. — New York Times News Service