Lost glory? Once-powerful Leftist Presidents like Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil now face corruption inquiries. Picture shows Lula with his successor Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached earlier this year.

It was not a banner day for Latin America’s Leftists. Colombia rejected a peace deal with Marxist rebels on Sunday, delivering a very public victory to Alvaro Uribe, the conservative former President who campaigned passionately against it. On the same day, voters in Brazil handed a resounding defeat to the Leftist party that once controlled their country, knocking it down in municipal elections.

Electoral defeats



It was just another sign of the shift to the Right in Latin America. In less than a year, voters have thwarted the Leftist movement in Argentina and elected a former investment banker as President of Peru, while lawmakers impeached the Leftist leader of Brazil.

Many factors are feeding the trend. The sharp drop in commodities prices has eroded economic growth around Latin America and the support Leftist governments once drew from it. The clout of evangelical Christian mega-churches is expanding, and they are confronting socially liberal policies and channelling widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo.

But in one country after another, the results are the same: Leaders embracing market-friendly policies are eclipsing the Leftists who exerted sway around the Americas in the previous decade. Once-powerful Leftist Presidents like Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of Argentina now face corruption inquiries.

Still, political analysts caution that the trend does not necessarily involve a wholesale rejection of the policies that won admiration and votes for Leftist governments in previous years. For instance, Michel Temer and Mauricio Macri, the leaders of Brazil and Argentina, have expressed support for maintaining popular anti-poverty programs.

Peru’s new President, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, relied on an alliance with the Left to defeat his rival, Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Alberto Fujimori, the imprisoned former President.

Some in the region see parallels with the “Brexit” vote in which Britain elected to leave the European Union (EU), or the chance that Donald Trump will win the presidential election in the United States.

The vote in Colombia reflected a shift “from magical realism to tragic realism,” the Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince said on Twitter, referring to the mythical narratives of Latin American authors like Gabriel García Márquez. “All that’s left now is for Trump to win.”

Anti-establishment mood



As leaders on the Left pick up the pieces in parts of Latin America, their dilemma now resembles that of the conservative politicians they long struggled to dislodge.

“We can think of the shift as a Latin American variant of the West’s blossoming romance with anti-establishment movements,” Mohamed A. El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz, the German financial services giant, wrote in a recent essay. “For now, Rightist parties and policy agendas are the main beneficiaries of the region’s economic and social disillusion.” — New York Times News Service