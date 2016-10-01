The two poles: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a Syria-related meet in Manhattan in late September.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was clearly exasperated, not least at his own government.

Over and over, he complained that his diplomatic efforts on Syria had not been backed by a serious threat of U.S. military force. He bemoaned Russia’s continued bombing of civilians, its seeming disregard of international law, and his inability to stop it.

But then Mr. Kerry did something that astonished the Syrian civilians at the table: He suggested that they participate in elections with President Bashar Al-Assad, five years after President Barack Obama demanded that the Syrian leader at the heart of the war step down.

External intervention?



“So you think the only solution is for somebody to come in and get rid of Assad?” Mr. Kerry asked the group, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by The New York Times. “Who’s that going to be?” he asked. “Who’s going to do that?” A woman in the group responded bluntly. “Three years ago, I would say: you,” the woman, Marcell Shehwaro, told Kerry. “But right now, I don’t know.”

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week, provides a searing glimpse into Mr. Kerry’s frustration with the Syrian crisis — and the depths of despair and anger Syrians who oppose their government feel about America’s inability, or unwillingness, to end the war.

Mr. Kerry’s frustrations and dissent within the Obama administration have hardly been a secret. But in the recorded conversation, Mr. Kerry lamented being outmanoeuvred by the Russians, expressed disagreement with some of Mr. Obama’s policy decisions and said Congress would never agree to use force.

“I think you’re looking at three people, four people in the administration who have all argued for use of force, and I lost the argument,” Mr. Kerry told the group. Referring to chemical weapons, he added, “I’m the guy who stood up and announced, ‘We’re going to attack Assad because of the weapons,’ and then, you know, things evolved.”

In the meeting, Mr. Kerry veered between voicing sympathy for the Syrians’ frustration with U.S. policy and trying to justify that policy. But as the recording showed, he has also been unable to sell Syrian opponents of Mr. Assad, like the ones in that room, on a policy he does not wholeheartedly believe in.

The conversation took place days after a brief ceasefire, spearheaded by Mr. Kerry, crumbled. At the meeting last week, Mr. Kerry tried to explain that the United States had no legal justification for attacking Mr. Assad’s government, whereas Russia had been invited in by the government.

“The problem is the Russians don’t care about international law, and we do,” he said. Several of the Syrian participants said after-ward that they had left the meeting demoralised, convinced that no further help would come from the Obama administration.

At one point, Mr. Kerry explained in stark terms the distinctions that the United States was making between combatants, which have upset the Syrian opposition. The United States wants the rebels to help it fight the Islamic State and al-Qaeda because, as he put it, “both have basically declared war on us.”

But Washington will not join the same rebels in fighting Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia militia allied with Assad, even though the United States lists Hezbollah as a terrorist group like the others. “Hezbollah,” Mr. Kerry explained, “is not plotting against us.” — New York Times News Service