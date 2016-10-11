Report finds a shift away from publications and social media portraying a functioning state with competent bureaucrats and happy citizens

The vaunted propaganda operations of the Islamic State, which helped lure more than 30,000 foreign fighters to Syria and Iraq, have dropped off drastically as the extremist group has come under military pressure, according to a study by terrorism researchers at the U.S. Military Academy.

In addition, the researchers found, there has been a striking shift away from publications and social media portraying a functioning state with competent bureaucrats, thriving businesses and happy citizens. The IS claims that it is building a new caliphate — or unified Muslim land — a claim that has become increasingly threadbare.

“It’s not just the numeric decline,” said Daniel Milton, director of research at the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy and the author of the new report. “The caliphate was their big selling point. Now there’s an inability to say we’re doing the things that make us a state.”

At the peak of the IS’s media output, in August 2015, the group released more than 700 items from official outlets in Syria and several other countries. During the month of August 2016, after a year of airstrikes and other assaults, that number had declined to under 200, according to the study.

Over the same period, the share of items devoted to military reports doubled to 70 per cent, eclipsing attention to governance, commerce and other topics portraying civilian life.

The findings reflect a cascade of failures for the IS, reversing its sudden rise both in territory seized and propaganda reach in 2014. Experts caution, however, that the IS’s ideology, which portrays Muslims in an apocalyptic contest with non-Muslims, is likely to continue to inspire terrorist acts long after its caliphate is gone.

Beginning in 2014, the IS propaganda was effective not just because it was often sophisticated and well-produced, but because of its message of inevitable victory, urging Muslims around the world to join the successful state-building effort.

But as the military campaign by the U.S. and its allies has shrunk the IS’s turf and killed some of its leaders, it has started to look less like a religious state with a future and more like an eroding terrorist army.

In April, the Pentagon reported that the flow of foreign fighters into Syria had dropped from 2,000 a month to about 200. In June, Brett McGurk, President Barack Obama’s envoy to the coalition fighting the IS, said the group had been driven out of nearly half the territory it had occupied in Iraq, and that the number of foreign fighters had dropped from 33,000 to about 20,000.

J.M. Berger, co-author of “ISIS: The State of Terror” and associate fellow with the International Centre for Counter-terrorism in The Hague, Netherlands, said that other researchers had witnessed the steady reduction in IS media production.

“Everyone who watches this is seeing the drop-off,” he said.

The Combating Terrorism Center tracked the last two years of media output, looking only at visual products from sources considered “official” by the IS: videos; posts on Twitter and elsewhere that include images; and what it calls picture reports — collections of photos and captions.— The New York Times News Service