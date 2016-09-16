Fighters from the Islamic State parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle down a main road at the northern city of Mosul, Iraq, in 2014.

As the Kurds close in from the east and the Iraqi army pushes forward from the south, some fear the jihadists may want the city to die with them

Whatever else the battle for Mosul may involve, it will not be the element of surprise.

The operation to drive the Islamic State (IS) from Iraq’s second-largest city has been long promised and much delayed. The latest indications are it could begin next month, more than two years after IS took Mosul and proclaimed its caliphate.

The northern city is now the last bastion of IS in Iraq. The authorities in Baghdad say the liberation of Mosul will spell the end of IS on Iraqi soil. Some predict the likely power-struggle afterwards could spell the end for Iraq, in its current form.

For the Peshmerga the push to Mosul cannot come soon enough. The formidable fighting force of the autonomous Kurdish region has a 1,000km frontline with IS.

Peshmerga fighters, on the jagged peaks of Mount Bashiq, have spent two years staring across the parched plain of Nineveh towards Mosul, a tantalising 12 km away. The nearest IS fighters are closer still.

“Between us and them there is just one kilometre,” said Gen Nabi Ahmed Doulemeri — a squat figure with a neat moustache — pointing to the town of Bashiq at the foot of the mountain. “They have tried to attack us 30 or 40 times but each time we have defeated them. And we will defeat them in Mosul, God willing.”

Within minutes of our arrival, IS fired a mortar at his sandbagged frontline position, but it fell short. Commanders said the militants were registering our presence.

The Peshmerga are confident of victory, though they lack basic equipment. “A lot of these guys have bought their own weapons, shoes and uniforms,” said Alan Duncan, a British army veteran who has taken up arms with the Kurds.

He says the international community has provided only “token” support, though, in his view, the Peshmerga are defending the West.

“If Daesh [IS] got their caliphate here the next step for them would be Europe,” he said. “Nice, Paris would be nothing to what we would see. The fact of the matter is that the Peshmerga held the line, and has started to push them back.

“This isn’t a fight just for the Peshmerga, just for Kurdistan, this is a fight for the West, this is a fight for humanity.”

As the Kurds close in on Mosul from the east, the Iraqi army is pushing forward from the south. Both are being assisted by air strikes by the US-led coalition, which have left a trail of pancaked buildings in towns like Qayyarah.

But freeing Mosul this will come at a price. Aid agencies are warning the assault on the city could spark a mass exodus and a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations is warning that as many as one million people could flee the city.“It could be the largest manmade disaster in many years,” said Bruno Geddo, of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

If IS decides to flee to Syria and regroup the situation will be more manageable, he said. But he outlined another possible scenario - that IS decides to make a last stand in the city, because of its huge symbolic value.

“They may want Mosul to die with them,” he told us. “In this case it would be apocalyptic.” — New York Times News Service