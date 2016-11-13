Towards safety: Residents fleeing the fighting between the Islamic State and the Iraqi Army in Kokjali, east of Mosul, on Saturday.

Video posted by the militants on Wednesday showed four children shooting four civilians accused of disloyalty.

Islamic State (IS) militants have summarily killed scores of civilians in the Iraqi city of Mosul in recent days, sometimes using children as executioners, and have also used chemical agents against Iraqi and Kurdish troops, UN officials said Friday.

Video posted by the militants on Wednesday showed four children, who appear to be 10 to 14 years old, shooting four civilians accused of disloyalty at a location near the Tigris River, said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office in Geneva. The video release identified one of the children as Russian, another as coming from Uzbekistan and two as Iraqis.

U.N. investigators had not identified the time of the killings, citing the surge in executions by IS courts and fighters in and around Mosul in recent weeks and the brutal training the militants have forced on children in the parts of Iraq and Syria they control.

“They are showing they are still in business,” Mr. Shamdasani said of the IS.

In one massacre, militants were said to have summarily shot 40 civilians in Mosul, dressing them in orange clothes adorned with words, marked in red, labelling them “traitors and agents of the ISF,” the abbreviation for Iraqi Security Forces, Ms. Shamdasani said.

Afterward, the militants strung up the bodies of their victims from electricity poles around the city — a practice the Islamic State long used to strike fear into those who live in the group’s strongholds.

The next day, Islamic State fighters shot 20 civilians at a military base in the north of the city and also strung up their bodies with signs carrying statements like “used cellphones to leak information to the ISF,” she said.

The battle for Mosul, with tens of thousands of security forces bearing down on Iraq’s second-largest city, is now almost a month old. Over the past week, the largest numbers of civilians so far have fled the fighting, according to aid agencies, with close to 35,000 people displaced.

But that is nowhere near the total that officials worry could be in danger once the fighting moves to the most populated areas across the Tigris on the west side of Mosul, which is still believed to be home to at least 1 million people. Reports from inside the city indicate that the Islamic State has set up elaborate defences on the banks of the Tigris, including artillery pieces. — New York Times News Service