Latinos fear mass deportation while Muslims are worried they will be branded as terrorists

Latino, black and Muslim voters are bracing for a long four years. Some Latinos already felt threatened on Wednesday and feared that Mr. Trump would pursue his mass deportation pledge, tearing apart their families and communities. Black voters anticipated an era under Mr. Trump in which intolerance would become acceptable. And Muslims worried that they would be branded as terrorists because of their beliefs.

“I don’t fear Trump as much as I fear the monster he’s awakened,” said Aysha Choudhary, a Muslim-American who works with the aid group Doctors Without Borders in New York City.

On the morning after the vote, many said they felt more vulnerable, just because of what they looked like or what they wore. And none felt particularly reassured by Mr. Trump’s vow in his victory speech on Wednesday to “bind the wounds of division” and “come together as one united people”.

In New York, Cesar Vargas, an immigrant rights leader, said he had received “a torrent” of death threats on Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday and Wednesday. “We are going to come and find you,” one message said.

In Phoenix, Alejandra Gomez, a Latino activist, saw in her father’s eyes a terror she had not seen for years, since he had become a legal resident and was no longer at risk of deportation.

Latinos had embraced the opportunity on Tuesday to finally exercise their full electoral clout by turning out in record numbers in States like Colorado, Florida and Nevada to swing the election for Clinton.

But after news of the victory by Mr. Trump waves of shock spread among Latinos, then raw fear.

Democrats had seen Latinos as a path to victory in states like Nevada and Florida, where they grew this year to 19 per cent of the electorate, from 17 per cent in 2012. But while turnout swelled in Miami and in the central Florida counties where Puerto Ricans have settled, and Latinos supported Ms. Clinton over Mr. Trump by 63 per cent to 34 per cent, the mainly white voters in Florida who flocked to Mr. Trump surpassed the Latino numbers for Ms. Clinton.

When election results Tuesday night started pointing to a Trump victory, Ibrahim Rashid, a sophomore at Boston University, began getting nervous.

Given Mr. Trump’s vow to bar Muslims from entering the United States in an attempt to curb terrorism, Mr. Rashid, a U.S. citizen who is Muslim, worried that his family — Pakistani nationals who live in Dubai — could never visit him here again.

“All of us are just scared,” Mr. Rashid said on Wednesday. Muslims across the country were suddenly grappling with the reality of a Trump presidency.

A recent study puts the number of Muslim-Americans at 3.3 million, slightly more than one per cent of the U.S. population.

Although black voters overwhelmingly cast their ballots for Ms. Clinton — 88 per cent to 8 per cent for Mr. Trump nationwide — the number of black voters who made it to the polls lagged behind rates in the past two presidential elections.

As the results came in, black voters reflected on what they meant. “When people say Trump’s presidency will be bad, it’s not theoretical,” DeRay Mckesson, a Black Lives Matter activist, said on Twitter. “This is real life.”

“Welcome to the #WhiteLash,” Van Jones, a CNN political commentator, said on Twitter, a play on “backlash.” — New York Times News Service