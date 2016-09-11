TOO HAUTE TO HANDLE: Model Gigi Hadid and designer Tommy Hilfiger greet the audience at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The designers’ collections were available on their websites immediately after the event as part of the “see now, buy now” trend in the fashion industry

Many designers like to add some theatrical flair to their runway shows. But taking over a whole New York City pier to stage a carnival? That’s something Tommy Hilfiger would do. And he did. Designer Thakoon Panichgul returned to the fashion week schedule after some time off.

It’s often remarked that New York Fashion Week feels like a carnival. Mr. Hilfiger decided to take that idea to its most literal conclusion, erecting a real-life carnival on a pier at Manhattan’s South Street Seaport to display his wares.

On a muggy summer Friday night, under a gaggle of strung-up lights and against a stunning city backdrop, Mr. Hilfiger displayed designs from his Fall 2016 collection available online the minute they hit the runway as well as his TommyXGigi collection, designed in collaboration with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

But there was a lot more than clothes to capture the attention. Just steps off the runway, one could get a temporary tattoo or some nail art. There were arcade games, a 40-foot Ferris Wheel along with other fairground rides, and food lobster rolls, hot dogs, mozzarella sticks, cotton candy.

Taylor Swift and Hadid



Oh, and there was Taylor Swift. The singer was there to cheer on her good friend Ms. Hadid, and cheer she did, also singing and bopping to the music as models strutted, and grasping Ms. Hadid’s hand as she walked down the runway at the end with Mr. Hilfiger. In an interview earlier in the day, Mr. Hilfiger, who’s known for his lavishly staged productions every Fashion Week, explained that this one would be not only bigger, but different.

“It’s going to be a multimedia extravaganza, breaking all the rules and being disruptive in the fashion business,” he said. “It’s sort of a revolution in the fashion industry to create an event that is really not a traditional runway show and it is all about ‘buy now, wear now,’ designed by a model for a designer.”

Asked if Mr. Hilfiger was part of her and Ms. Swift’s famous “squad” of friends, Ms. Hadid replied: “Tommy’s the captain of the squad!” Replied Mr. Hilfiger, laughing: “No, I’m the godfather.”

The TommyXGigi garments had a heavily nautical theme, including fisherman-style sweaters, denim sailor pants and shorts, anchor motifs, and leather “nautical boots.” With a fresh take on business and his first brick-and-mortar store, Thakoon Panichgul returned to the fashion week schedule after time off to rethink and rejuvenate.

And what did he come up with? A limited supply of “see now, buy now” clothes in a fall collection that had him dump all his middlemen so he could put it on sale immediately at his Soho shop and on his website, Thakoon.com. But they’ll only be available for a month or so. When they’re gone, that’s it.

“It’s Thakoon 2.0. I didn’t show last season. I took a year off. Basically I wanted to do something energetic, something fresh,” Mr. Panichgul said in an interview after the outdoor show on a terrace of a huge, redone waterfront warehouse in Brooklyn.

Fast-paced



“With the new business model, I wanted something speedier, something that feels really fast-paced because the world that we’re living in is very fast-paced,” he said, echoing the sentiments of other brands that have gone to fast fashion.

Of the clothes, he said, “I went back to this idea of looking at the classics and twisting them.”

One of the standouts on Thursday night was a ruffle dress in marigold with a swingy, handkerchief hemline. There was a pair of wide-leg crop twill pants in a brownish stone with huge front pockets that lent just enough detail when shown with a medium-wide belt.

Mr. Panichgul, a Thai-American designer whose mother taught him how to sew, had some other, wearable standouts, including a cropped trench-style, double-breasted jacket with a layered look sewn right in. It was a shape he carried into other fabrics and prints, both of which were often layered and mixed together. Mr. Panichgul’s first store opened in Manhattan in August. Last December, Vivian Chou, the daughter of Hong Kong tycoon Silas Chou, took a majority stake in the brand he launched in 2004. — New York Times News Service