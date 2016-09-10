Concerns about automobile air bags lately have focused on ones that deploy too explosively or even spontaneously.

General Motors announced a major recall over the opposite problem: air bags that, in rare instances, might not deploy even when they are supposed to.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put a notice on its website that the company would recall 4.3 million vehicles worldwide — including 3.6 million in the United States — to fix the problem, which has been linked to at least one death and three injuries.

The company formally announced the recall on Friday and said the fix involved a quick software modification that could be done by dealers. Customers do not need to receive a recall notice first to have the upgrade done. GM did not say how much the recall could cost.

More notable may be how quickly GM and the government responded to the problem once the company became aware of it in mid-May.

Ignition switch



GM wasn’t always so quick to remedy potential safety defects. It took a dozen years and at least 124 deaths before the company began to resolve a problem with an ignition switch that could cause cars to switch off while on the road, rendering their air bags inoperable.

Eventually, GM paid $900 million to settle a federal criminal investigation related to the faulty ignition switches, set aside $575 million for a fund to compensate victims of switch-related crashes, and recalled 2.6 million cars.

“I think GM learned its lesson from the ignition switch and changed its behavior,” Michelle Krebs, an analyst with the research site Autotrader.com, said Friday.

The sequence of events in the new GM recall and the relatively quick resolution is in contrast to the safety administration’s dealings with the electric carmaker Tesla. That company also became aware in May of a fatality involving one of its vehicles; a man was killed when his Tesla Model S crashed while the car’s Autopilot system was engaged.

The safety agency is investigating whether any faults in Autopilot were responsible. Tesla has so far stood by its technology, although an updated version of Autopilot may be part of a software update the company has said will come soon.

GM’s safety engineers in May learned that one of its vehicles, from the 2014 model year, was involved in a crash in which the air bags failed to deploy.

An investigation ensued, and engineers traced the problem to an electronic motion sensor.

— New York Times News Service