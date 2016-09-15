The agreement that Secretary of State John Kerry announced with Russia to reduce the killing in Syria has widened an increasingly public divide between Mr. Kerry and Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who has deep reservations about the plan for U.S. and Russian forces to jointly target terror groups.

Mr. Carter was among the administration officials who pushed against the agreement on a conference call with the White House last week as Mr. Kerry, joining the argument from a secure facility in Geneva, grew increasingly frustrated. Although President Barack Obama ultimately approved the effort after hours of debate, Pentagon officials remain unconvinced.

On Tuesday at the Pentagon, officials would not even agree that if a cessation of violence in Syria held for seven days — the initial part of the deal — the Defense Department would put in place its part of the agreement on the eighth day: An extraordinary collaboration between the United States and Russia that calls for the U.S. military to share information with Moscow on Islamic State targets in Syria.

Not trusting Russia



“I’m not saying yes or no,” Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command, told reporters on a video conference call. “It would be premature to say that we’re going to jump right into it.”

White House officials were also dubious. “I think we’d have some reasons to be sceptical that the Russians are able or are willing to implement the arrangement consistent with the way it’s been described,” Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary, said Monday at a briefing. He added, darkly, “But we’ll see.”

In Mr. Kerry’s view, the administration has needed to do everything it can to restrain the forces of President Bashar Al-Assad of Syria from continuing to bomb civilians. Once the Russians entered the war, that meant making the deal with President Vladimir Putin — one in which the Russians would pressure Mr. Assad to stay out of the skies.

For Mr. Kerry, the search for a reduction in violence in Syria, and ultimately a political agreement that will ease Mr. Assad out of office, is a matter of legacy and reputation.

In private, he has conceded to aides and friends that he believes it will not work. But he has said he is determined to try, so that he, and Mr. Obama, do not leave office having failed to alleviate a civil war that has taken roughly half a million lives.

The first full day of the cease-fire passed Tuesday with no notable violations, but an atmosphere of deep mistrust prevailed in Syria’s war-ravaged areas, residents and monitoring groups reported. The skepticism was fed partly by what appeared to be delays in expediting United Nations aid deliveries to the northern city of Aleppo and other combat zones where civilians have long been deprived of food and medicine. Relief for these areas is an important component of the cease-fire agreement.

The divide between Mr. Kerry and Mr. Carter reflects the inherent conflict in Mr. Obama’s Syria policy. The President has come under increased criticism politically for his refusal to intervene more forcefully in the five-year-old civil war, which the UN says has killed more than 400,000 people, displaced more than six million people and led to a refugee crisis in Europe. But keeping large numbers of U.S. ground forces out of Syria has also created space for Russia to assume a greater role there, both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

The result is that at a time when the United States and Russia are at their most combative posture since the end of the Cold War, the U.S. military is suddenly being told that it may, in a week, have to start sharing intelligence with one of its biggest adversaries to jointly target Islamic State and al-Nusra forces in Syria.

“I remain sceptical about anything to do with the Russians,” Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, who recently stepped down as NATO’s supreme allied commander, said on Monday. “There are a lot of concerns about putting out there where our folks are.”

In an e-mail, Peter Cook, the Pentagon press secretary, said: “As Secretary Carter has said, Secretary Kerry has worked tirelessly to try and ease the suffering of the Syrian people and bring about a diplomatic resolution to the Syrian civil war. If fully implemented, this arrangement could advance those important goals.

The Defense Department, he added, “will carry out its responsibilities, but it’s really up to Russia and the regime to comply with the terms and finally start doing the right thing in Syria.”

Chief among Pentagon concerns is whether sharing targeting information with Russia could reveal how the U.S. uses intelligence to conduct air strikes, not just in Syria but in other places, which Moscow could then use for its own advantage in the growing confrontations undersea and in the air around the Baltics and Europe.

But to Mr. Kerry’s inner team of advisers, the Pentagon approach was reflexive Cold War-era thinking. For all the other tensions with Russia, they believed that the Russians themselves did not want to get mired in Syria, and would cooperate up to a point.

“From a Pentagon perspective, the U.S. military is the one that, around the world, is on the receiving end of Russia’s military misbehavior,” said Derek Chollet, a former assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration. “There is just generally a lack of trust.”

It is a measure of the sensitivity of the agreement — for Washington, for Moscow and for an array of other countries and opposition groups — that the State Department has not released a text of the agreement with the Russians, or even a fact sheet summarising it. — New York Times News Service