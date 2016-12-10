Mixed results to Paris’ endeavour to fight pollution

more-in

Even those who love Paris have been frustrated this week by a choking haze that descended on the city, irritating residents’ eyes and throats and leading officials to limit the number of cars on the road.

Officials blame the acrid air on pollution, most of it from car exhaust and wood-burning furnaces, and a layer of warm, stagnant air that has trapped the toxic particles.

“We accumulated pollution with every day that went by, with nothing to disperse it, and in a very small volume of air,” said Amélie Fritz, a spokeswoman for Airparif, an independent organisation that monitors air quality around Paris.

In an attempt to curb emissions, officials have banned the use of fireplaces, lowered the speed limit and restricted the number of cars allowed to operate in the city on alternating days. In an effort to further limit automobile emissions, public buses, the Métro and suburban trains have been free to ride all week.

The results of the restrictions have been mixed. Ms. Fritz said that twice as many people complied with an alternating car ban when it was implemented during a similar spike in pollution in March 2014.

Alternating driving ban

The alternating driving ban was set to be lifted on Saturday, but other restrictions would stay in place. Meteorologists said they expected the situation to improve over the weekend owing to strong winds and fewer commuters, but warn that pollution levels could surge again next week.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who has pushed to limit the number of cars in the city, has been vocal about the problem. City officials began a social media campaign with the hashtag #StopPollution, and Hidalgo shared a picture of a blackened air filter on Facebook to show “the impact of the pollution on our lungs.” — New York Times News Service