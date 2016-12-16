Journalist’s death exposes Algeria’s harsh libel laws

more-in

The Algerian government is coming under criticism for its treatment of a freelance British-Algerian journalist, Mohamed Tamalt, who died in a hospital on Sunday after being imprisoned under a draconian new law that criminalises offending the President and state institutions.

Tamalt (42) was arrested in June, sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined for “defaming a public authority” and insulting the President. Posts on his Facebook page had often harshly attacked senior politicians and military officials, including the country’s ailing President, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

He went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration and was hospitalised in August. He spent the last three months in a coma, said Abdelkader Tamalt, his brother.

The prison administration announced that Mohamed Tamalt had suffered a stroke, which had required surgery, and that his condition had deteriorated recently because of a lung infection.

But his brother said that in a visit to the hospital, he saw that Tamalt had sustained a serious wound to the back of the head, and that he suspected the injury was the cause of his hospitalisation and coma. Tamalt’s death is an embarrassment for Algeria’s authoritarian government, and it exposes the often hidden pressures applied to the independent news media to enforce control.

It is the first time a journalist is known to have died in government detention in Algeria since its independence from France in 1962, and it comes amid tension as the President’s incapacity after a stroke in 2013 has set off a power struggle in the top echelons around him. Some of that rivalry has played out in the news media, including leaks by insiders to newspapers exposing the corruption of some government officials and an explosion of critical commentary on social media. The government reacted by amending the penal code in February, making “insulting the head of state” and “insulting a state constituent body” criminal offences.

Algeria’s independent news media did not at first rally behind Tamalt, since much of the material he produced was poorly sourced and seemed to cross the line into libel, but it did report growing demands for his release and now for an investigation into his death. — New York Times News Service