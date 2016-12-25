Iraqi Christians too despondent to celebrate

History defaced: Graffiti depicting a biblical scene, which was defaced by the IS in Bartella, near Mosul in Iraq. | Photo Credit: SERGEY PONOMAREV

Despite their home-towns having been recently freed from the Islamic State (IS), the Christians of Iraq are still in a state of mourning as Christmas approaches.

Old towns on the edge of Mosul, where Christians lived for many centuries, have become wastelands. Most churches are still standing, but badly damaged and ransacked.

Widespread displacement

When a liberating soldier hoists a cross atop a church, or a priest returns to take stock of the losses and light a candle, the scenes feel more sad than hopeful — especially when weighed against the widely felt sentiments of displaced Christians that they will never go home.

Some of the early gains in the campaign to retake Mosul from the Islamic State, which is grinding into its third month, were the liberations of historically Christian villages and towns, including Qaraqosh, Iraq’s largest Christian city, and Bartella.

There were early feelings of jubilation. But just as quickly it became apparent that rebirth for the Christian community in Iraq is unlikely, given how few seem to want to return.

In 2003, an estimated 1.5 million Christians lived in Iraq. By the time the Islamic State swept through northern Iraq in 2014, that figure had fallen to roughly 400,000. Since then, many thousands more have left the country, or fled from Mosul to the relative safety of the Kurdish region. There, in Irbil, Christians are clustered in the neighbourhood of Ainkawa, and many of the displaced were taken in by local churches.

Rubble and destruction

The neighbourhood is perhaps the last centre of a vibrant Christian culture in Iraq; shops these days are filled with Christmas decorations, and it is always easy to find wine or pork.

Even for former residents of Qaraqosh who might wish to return and stay, it is not yet safe. Rubble and destruction are everywhere.

Weeks after the battle to retake the city, Christian militia fighters who secured the town are still on alert for possible counterattacks. — New York Times News Service