How peace talks collapsed in Afghanistan

No progress: U.S. Marines search for weapons in Helmand. Though the U.S. agrees that political resolution offers the only way out, the peace process seems stalled.

At a corner table of the Marriott Hotel in Pakistan’s capital, an emissary from the Taliban’s supreme leader arrived with a message of peace.

It was 2007, as the Afghan Taliban insurgency was growing bolder.

Talks with Taliban

But that evening at the Marriott in Islamabad, the talk was about diplomacy. Alf Arne Ramslien, a senior Norwegian diplomat who had cultivated relationships and trust within the Taliban for years, was meeting with a confidant of Mullah Muhammad Omar, the movement’s reclusive founder, who was directing the insurgency from exile in Pakistan.

The Taliban emissary gave Mr. Ramslien a list of five names that Mullah Omar had tasked with exploring the possibility of peace talks. They needed the help of a facilitator, he said, and Mr. Ramslien was it.

That exchange would initiate an intense, secretive process that over three years involved two to three meetings a month between Norwegian diplomats and fugitive Taliban representatives across cities in Asia and Europe, including Karachi, Bangkok and Oslo.

Astoundingly, the diplomats said they even had one direct, late-night audience with Omar himself.

But it all eventually fell apart under the weight of military and intelligence manoeuvring and of distrust among a host of countries that were taking a hand in Afghan affairs. Mr. Ramslien maintains that Pakistan, in particular, has been a central obstacle to any negotiated peace with the Taliban.

His account, in an interview with The New York Times, is essentially an open plea to his successors as they try to pick up the pieces and start new peace talks: stay patient.

Chapters of war

Over the nearly four decades the war has spun out in its various chapters, and has been fought or aided by an ever-shifting and conflicting array of international interests.

For instance, the early Norwegian efforts were so hushed that they were kept a secret even from the Americans for the first two years. The Europeans feared that the U.S., which had flatly refused efforts by senior Taliban officials to surrender and reconcile with the Afghan government in 2001 and 2002, would derail their efforts by targeting any Taliban emissaries for death or imprisonment.

Today, even as the U.S. has fully embraced the idea that political resolution offers the only lasting way out of the war, the Afghan peace process seems stalled, or at least confused. The Afghan government held a round of talks in Pakistan in the summer of 2015, but it fell apart quickly. — New York Times News Service