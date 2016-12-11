How ‘islands of honesty’ can crush corruption

more-in

For more than a year, a global mystery has been growing: Why are so many governments around the world collapsing amid corruption scandals?

Attention is focused on South Korea, where the Parliament voted Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

Beneath the specifics, the story is familiar: a corruption scandal rocks a nation, reaching the highest levels of government and provoking a political crisis.

It has been a common tale in recent years. In Brazil, for instance, the so-called ‘car-wash’ scandal implicated much of the country’s governing class and led indirectly to the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff in August. South Africa seems to be heading in the same direction after it was revealed that President Jacob Zuma misused public funds, prompting calls for his ouster. In 2015, And in Argentina, former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and four officials from her party were indicted in August on corruption charges. The cavalcade of scandals can make it seem like the world’s politicians have suddenly become greedier en masse.

But focusing on individual wrongdoing is misleading, said Raymond Fisman, a professor of behavioural economics at Boston University who studies systemic corruption, which occurs when the corruption is so widespread and severe that it becomes an integral part of a country’s economic and political life. Once systemic corruption takes hold, he explained, it can quickly infect an entire system, encouraging or even forcing bad behaviour. Seen through that lens, experts say, the recent scandals may be cautiously good news. They show that prosecutors and other institutions have managed to break free of those systems and hold their leaders to account — with overwhelming public support for that accountability when they do.

Once a corrupt equilibrium is in place, experts say, it cannot be stopped until public trust in the government’s institutions and leaders is restored. That is why the investigations that have led to scandals in South Korea, Brazil, and elsewhere are so significant.

When prosecutors or other officials gain enough independence to investigate corrupt officials, that can begin to disrupt the corrupt equilibrium.

“I call them ‘islands of honesty,'” Christoph Stefes, a professor of political science at the University of Colorado, said. Such investigations are not sufficient on their own to eradicate corruption, he said. “But they certainly can make a difference as soon as they start spreading, especially when they can connect with civil society.” — New York Times News Service