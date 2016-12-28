Defiant Israel vows to expand settlements

more-in

Undeterred by a defeat at the United Nations (UN), Israel’s government said on Monday that it would move ahead with thousands of new homes in disputed areas and warned nations against further action, declaring that Israel does not “turn the other cheek”.

Just a few days after the UN Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements, Jerusalem’s municipal government signalled that it would not back down: The city intends to approve 600 housing units in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of town on Wednesday in what a top official called a first instalment of 5,600 new homes.

The defiant posture reflected anger among Israel’s pro-settlement political leaders, who not only blamed the United States for failing to block the council resolution, but also claimed to have secret intelligence showing that President Barack Obama’s team had orchestrated it. U.S. officials strongly denied the claim, but the sides seem poised for more conflict until Mr. Obama hands over the presidency to Donald Trump.

Cutting off aid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Security Council countries by curbing diplomatic contacts, recalling envoys, cutting off aid and summoning the U.S. Ambassador for a scolding. He cancelled a planned visit this week by Ukraine’s Prime Minister even as he expressed concern on Monday that Mr. Obama was planning more action at the United Nations before his term ends next month. Mr. Netanyahu defended his retaliation. “Israel is a country with national pride, and we do not turn the other cheek,” he said.

Palestinian leaders made clear on Monday that they would use the resolution in international bodies to press their case against Israel. With the imprimatur of a UN finding of illegality, they said they would campaign to require that other countries not just label products made in the settlements, but ban them. “Now we can talk about the boycott of all settlements, the companies that work with them, etc., and actually take legal action against them if they continue to work with them,” Riad Malki, the Palestinian Foreign Minister, was quoted as saying by the Palestinian news media.

Mr. Trump publicly pressed for a veto of the resolution and has chosen a settlement advocate as his administration’s Ambassador to Israel. — New York Times News Service