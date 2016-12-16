Clock of ageing can be reset, show Salk Institute scientists

more-in

At the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, scientists are trying to get time to run backward. Biological time, that is. In the first attempt to reverse ageing by reprogramming the genome, they have rejuvenated the organs of mice and lengthened their life spans by 30 per cent.

The technique, which requires genetic engineering, cannot be applied directly to people, but the achievement points toward better understanding of human ageing and the possibility of rejuvenating human tissues by other means. The Salk team’s discovery was reported in the Thursday issue of the journal Cell.

Leonard Guarente, who studies the biology of ageing at MIT, said, “This is huge”, citing the novelty of the finding and the opportunity it creates to slow down, if not reverse, ageing. “It’s a pretty remarkable finding, and if it holds up it could be quite important in the history of ageing research,” Mr. Guarente said.

The finding is based on the heterodox idea that ageing is not irreversible and that an animal’s biological clock can in principle be wound back to a more youthful state.

Accumulation of changes

The ageing process is clock-like in the sense that a steady accumulation of changes eventually degrades the efficiency of the body’s cells. In one of the deepest mysteries of biology, the clock’s hands are always set back to zero at conception: However old the parents and their reproductive cells, a fertilised egg is free of all marks of age.

Ten years ago, the Japanese biologist Shinya Yamanaka amazed researchers by identifying four critical genes that reset the clock of the fertilised egg.

Fresh approach

Yamanaka’s method is now routinely used to change adult tissue cells into cells very similar to the embryonic stem cells produced in the first few divisions of a fertilised egg.

Scientists next began to wonder if the four Yamanaka genes could be applied not just to cells in glassware but to a whole animal. The results were disastrous. As two groups of researchers reported in 2013 and 2014, the animals all died, some because their adult tissue cells had lost their identity and others from cancer. Embryonic cells are primed for rapid growth, which easily becomes uncontrolled. But at the Salk Institute, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte had been contemplating a different approach. He has long been interested in regeneration, the phenomenon in which certain animals, like lizards and fish, can regenerate lost tails or limbs. Cells near the lost appendage revert to a stage midway between an embryonic cell, which is open to all fates, and an adult cell, which is committed to being a particular type of cell, before rebuilding the missing limb.

This partial reprogramming suggested to him that reprogramming is a step-wise process, and that a small dose of the Yamanaka factors might rejuvenate cells without the total reprogramming that converts cells to the embryonic state.

With Alejandro Ocampo and other Salk researchers, Mr. Belmonte has spent five years devising ways to deliver a non-lethal dose of Yamanaka factors to mice. The solution his team developed was to genetically engineer mice with extra copies of the four Yamanaka genes, and to have the genes activated only when the mice received a certain drug in their drinking water, applied just two days a week.

The Salk team worked with mice that age prematurely, so as to get quick results. “What we saw is that the animal has fewer signs of ageing, healthier organs, and at the end of the experiment we could see they had lived 30 per cent longer than control mice,” Mr. Belmonte said.

Improved organ health

The team also saw improved organ health in normal mice but, because the mice are still living, could not yet say if longevity was extended.

Mr. Belmonte believes these beneficial effects have been obtained by resetting the clock of the ageing process. The clock is created by the epigenome, the system of proteins that clads the cell’s DNA and controls which genes are active and which are suppressed.

Only in the past few years have biologists come to realise that the state of the epigenome may be a major cause of ageing. If the epigenome is damaged, perhaps by accumulating too many marks, the cell’s efficiency is degraded.

Mr. Belmonte sees the epigenome as being like a manuscript that is continually edited. “At the end of life there are many marks and it is difficult for the cell to read them,” he said. What the Yamanaka genes are doing in his mice, he believes, is eliminating the extra marks, thus reverting the cell to a more youthful state. — New York Times News Service