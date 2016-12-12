CIA conclusion on Russia built on swell of evidence

more-in

U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies were united in the belief, in the weeks before the presidential election, that the Russian government had deployed computer hackers to sow chaos during the campaign. But they had conflicting views about the specific goals of the subterfuge.

Last week, CIA officials presented lawmakers with a stunning new judgement that upended the debate: Russia, they said, had intervened with the primary aim of helping make Donald Trump President.

The CIA’s conclusion does not appear to be the product of specific new intelligence obtained since the election, several U.S. officials, including some who had read the agency’s briefing, said on Sunday.

Rather, it was an analysis of what many believe is overwhelming circumstantial evidence — evidence that others feel does not support firm judgements — that the Russians put a thumb on the scale for Mr. Trump.

Important finding

It is unclear why the CIA did not produce this formal assessment before the election. But the conclusion that Moscow ran an operation to help install the next President is one of the most consequential analyses by U.S. spy agencies in years.

Mr. Trump’s response has been to dismiss the reports by citing another famous intelligence assessment — the botched 2002 conclusion that the Iraqi leader, Saddam Hussein, had weapons of mass destruction — and portraying U.S. spies as bumbling and biased.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s just another excuse. I don’t believe it,” Mr. Trump said on Sunday in an interview on Fox News.

Both intelligence and law enforcement officials agree that there is a mountain of circumstantial evidence suggesting that the Russian hacking was primarily aimed at helping Mr. Trump.

And yet, there is scepticism within the U.S. government that this evidence adds up to proof that the Russians had the specific objective of getting Mr. Trump elected.

A senior law enforcement official said the FBI believed the Russians probably had a combination of goals, including damaging Hillary Clinton and undermining democratic institutions in the U.S.. Whether one of those goals was to install Mr. Trump remains unclear, he said. — New York Times News Service