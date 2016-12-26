An American town prepares to welcome refugees

warm embraces: Members of a Syrian refugee family prepare a meal for another family about to arrive to their new home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: TODD HEISLER

A dull grey house on a hillside had to become a home. Another Syrian family of refugees would be arriving soon, and this empty, echoing old place needed to be readied in welcome.

The word had trickled down from the State Department’s refugee resettlement programme. A mother, a father, his brother and four children, the youngest just 10. Muslims, travelling from Turkey. Flying into New York in the next few days.

Their imminent arrival explains all the commotion inside this slate-colored house in the small city of Lancaster, in south-central Pennsylvania. The State may have gone to Donald Trump, who likened the Syrian resettlement programme to a “a great Trojan horse” for terrorists. But he isn’t President yet. That is why volunteers and staff members from the Church World Service, a nationwide non-profit that helps the government take in refugees fleeing violence and persecution, are cleaning cabinets, carting furniture and doing their best to make things homey. Just not too homey.

The used furniture being trundled in reflects the emphasis on economy. Some comes from the donations hoarded in a cluttered garage, where a “Welcome Home” sign in Arabic is on display. Other items were acquired cheap — chairs for $5, tables for $20 — at Root’s Old Mill Flea Market.

New paint and flooring give the house the smell of a fresh start, thanks to the landlord, John Liang, who came to Lancaster as a child, one of the “boat people” who fled Vietnam on dangerously overcrowded vessels after the war. He spent a year in a notoriously hellish refugee camp before coming to Lancaster, where he and his family delivered newspapers, shovelled snow, did sewing and assembly-line work. Anything. Now 45, Mr. Liang works overtime at a nearby Kellogg’s cereal plant and manages several properties he owns, including this house, which he wants to be — just so. “There are other people living a lot harder, tougher, than what I went through,” he says.

Sheila Mastropietro, the group’s long-time supervisor in Lancaster, took heart in the moment. It reflected a communal understanding of both the global refugee crisis and the rigorous screening process that refugees undergo before coming to the United States. Still, given a President-elect who seems averse to the country’s modest commitment to refugee relocation, Ms. Mastropietro says, “We don’t know what to expect.”

Last fiscal year, the Lancaster office of the Church World Service helped to resettle 407 of the 85,000 refugees admitted to this country; this fiscal year, its target is 550 of a hoped-for 110,000. “We are acting as if the numbers are going to be the same — until we hear something different,” she says.

Decades of resettlement work have transformed the Lancaster area into a medley of cultures so rich that Amer Alfayadh (34), a senior case manager, struggles to name them all: “Syrians, Iraqis, Somalis, Congolese, Ukrainians, Belarusians, people from Kazakhstan. Then, of course, Lebanese, Palestinians. Bhutanese, Nepali, Burmese, Sri Lankans ...” — New York Times News Service