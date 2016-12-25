Afghanistan’s first woman pilot, now an asylum-seeker in U.S.

more-in

Perhaps no Afghan’s story better embodied America’s aspirations for Afghanistan than that of Capt. Niloofar Rahmani, the first woman fixed-wing pilot in the fledgling Afghan Air Force. She was celebrated in Washington in 2015 when the State Department honoured her with its annual Women of Courage award.

On Thursday, on the eve of her scheduled return to Afghanistan from a 15-month training course at Air Force bases in Texas, Florida and Arkansas, Capt. Rahmani broke a sobering piece of news to her U.S. trainers. She still wants to be a military pilot, but not under her country’s flag. This summer, she filed a petition seeking asylum in the United States, where she hopes to eventually join the Air Force.

“Things are not changing” for the better in Afghanistan, Capt. Rahmani said in an interview on Friday. “Things are getting worse and worse.”

After photos of Capt. Rahmani in uniform were published in 2013, she and her relatives in Kabul began receiving death threats. At work in Afghanistan, she said, she felt unsafe because most of her male colleagues held her in contempt. Still, she put on a brave face during the early months of her training in the United States, which began in September 2015. But that resolve has eroded in recent months. The Afghan air force stopped paying her salary shortly after the U.S. training programme began, she said.

This new phase of her life in the United States starts with trepidation. “It makes me really nervous,” she said of having her asylum petition pending when President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to bar Muslims from entering the United States. Still, Capt. Rahmani said she sees the United States as a place where women can aspire to accomplish great things. — New York Times News Service