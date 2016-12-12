A discovery makes a curator’s heart pound

more-in

It is an auctioneer’s jackpot dream. A man walks in off the street, opens a portfolio of drawings, and there, mixed in with the jumble of routine low-value items, is a long-lost work by Leonardo da Vinci.

And that, more or less, is what happened to Thaddée Prate, director of old master pictures at the Tajan auction house in Paris, which is to announce Monday the discovery of a drawing that a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art says is by Leonardo, the Renaissance genius and master draftsman. Tajan values the work at €15 million.

“In a bit of a rush”

On Thursday, this reporter was ushered into Tajan’s private viewing room, where the drawing, of the martyred St. Sebastian, about 7½ inches by 5 inches, stood resplendent in an Italian Renaissance gold frame on an old wooden easel. In March, Mr. Prate recalled being “in a bit of a rush” when a retired doctor visited Tajan with 14 unframed drawings that had been collected by his bibliophile father. Mr. Prate spotted a vigorous pen-and-ink study of St. Sebastian tied to a tree, inscribed on the mount “Michelange” (Michelangelo). “I had a sense that it was an interesting 16th-century drawing that required more work,” said the elegantly suited Mr. Prate, speaking in the boardroom of Tajan’s art deco premises. Mr. Prate, 55, asked for a second opinion from Patrick de Bayser, an independent dealer and adviser in old master drawings, who examined the St. Sebastian in Paris.

Mr. De Bayser asked: “Have you seen the drawing is by a left-handed artist?” (Leonardo was left-handed.) He also discovered two smaller scientific drawings on the back of the sheet. These diagrammatic studies of candlelight were accompanied by notes written in a minute, Italian Renaissance right-to-left hand. The two men looked at each other. “I said, ‘You can’t believe this is by Leonardo?'” Mr. Prate recalls. “But that would have been so incredible.”

Tajan reached out to New York for a third, definitive view from Carmen C. Bambach, a curator of Italian and Spanish drawings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bambach was an organiser of the Met’s 2003 exhibition “Leonardo da Vinci, Master Draftsman,” the first in the United States to take a comprehensive chronological overview of the artist’s works on paper. That show included two studies, from museums in Hamburg, Germany, and Bayonne, France, that related to the “eight St. Sebastians” listed by Leonardo in his “Codex Atlanticus” sketch and notebooks, preserved in the Biblioteca Ambrosiana in Milan.

“Exciting discovery”

“My eyes jumped out of their sockets,” Ms. Bambach said in a telephone interview, remembering her first sight of the drawing in Paris with de Bayser on the last day of March. “It exactly complemented the Hamburg St. Sebastian,” she added, referring to how that pen-and-ink study of the saint tied to a tree also included inscribed optical studies on the reverse side, and to how the handwriting of the inscription was consistent in both double-sided drawings. “What we have here is an open-and-shut case. It’s an exciting discovery.”

In her view, the newly discovered drawing is the most highly developed and attractive of the three known studies associated with what may have been a lost painting of St. Sebastian. “My heart will always pound when I think about that drawing,” she said.

Ms. Bambach estimates the drawing’s date at 1482-85, during the early phase of Leonardo’s period in Milan, when he painted his first version of The Virgin of the Rocks, now in the Louvre.

— The New York Times News Service