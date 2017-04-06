Multimedia

Inside Lucknow Metro’s tunnels

more-in

The underground tunneling work for the 3.5 km Sachivalaya, Hussainganj and Hazratganj section of Phase 1 A (North – South Corridor) of Lucknow Metro Rail Project has been achieved upline upto 300 meters (approx.) and downline 80 meters (approx.). It’s a part of 23 kms long North South corridor from Lucknow Airport to Munshi Pulia and 8..5 kms priority corridor from Transport Nagar to Chharbagh station. Total cost of the project is Rs.6,880 crores. Two 9.875 mts long Terratec (Australian) TBMs-Single Shield Earth Pressure Balance Machine ((EPBM) with excavation diameter 6.56 mts are being used by Gulermak-Tata Projects Ltd. (TPL) JV.

(Photos and text by Rajeev Bhatt)

Other Slideshows

Inside Lucknow Metro’s tunnels
Colourful start to IPL-10
Kishori Amonkar (1932-2017)
Blue for awareness: World Autism Day
Colombia floods leave a trail of destruction
Asia’s largest tulip garden opens for visitors
Post a Comment
More In National Other States Photos Multimedia
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.