Inside Lucknow Metro’s tunnels

The underground tunneling work for the 3.5 km Sachivalaya, Hussainganj and Hazratganj section of Phase 1 A (North – South Corridor) of Lucknow Metro Rail Project has been achieved upline upto 300 meters (approx.) and downline 80 meters (approx.). It’s a part of 23 kms long North South corridor from Lucknow Airport to Munshi Pulia and 8..5 kms priority corridor from Transport Nagar to Chharbagh station. Total cost of the project is Rs.6,880 crores. Two 9.875 mts long Terratec (Australian) TBMs-Single Shield Earth Pressure Balance Machine ((EPBM) with excavation diameter 6.56 mts are being used by Gulermak-Tata Projects Ltd. (TPL) JV.

(Photos and text by Rajeev Bhatt)